Limerick gardai issue warning about 'jury' scam

GARDAI are warning that an email purporting to relate to jury duty is fake and should not be responded to.

There have been no jury trials in Limerick since March and none are planned until after the summer.

“It has come to our attention that emails have been sent to people around Ireland which appear to come from Justice.ie, these are completely fake. Under no circumstances would you receive a notification about jury duty by email,” said crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“In the email you are requested to click on a link and then to provide certain details. This is not how a person is contacted if they are to perform jury duty, they would be contacted by letter,” she explained.

While gardai are investigating the emails, it is likely it is an attempt to defraud the recipients out of money.

_______________________________

For more Limerick news click here