Limerick principal keeps promise to pupils with brilliant TikTok dance

JOHN Kiely isn't the only principal who knows how to move as seen by the hurlers 'Hitting the Woah' for Milford.

Principal of Corpus Christi Primary School in Moyross, Tiernan O'Neill is also light on his feet.

"I promised lots of boys and girls (and some parents) that I would do a TikTok dance if they continued to work hard while they were working from home," tweeted Mr O'Neill.

The amazing boys and girls in Corpus Christi didn't leave him down and Mr O'Neill is a man of his word. He couldn't dance for them in person so posted the brilliantly shot video on social media.

Happy Holidays everybody! I promised lots of boys and girls(and some parents)that I would do a tiktok dance if they continued to work hard while they were working from home. The amazing boys and girls in Corpus Christi never let me down so I better do as I promised pic.twitter.com/GeuPYmiej0 — Corpus Christi Primary School, Moyross (@CMoyross) June 26, 2020

The video ends with the message, "Happy summer holiday, superstars!"