Family day to replace blessing of babies at Limerick Novena

ONE of the highlights of the annual novena at the Redemptorist Church in Limerick city, the blessing of the babies, is this weekend being replaced by a family day.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the Novena has gone virtual this year with over 19,000 viewing it on day one alone.

The blessing of babies has been a highlight of the Novena since it started in 1972.

“People who came as children have been bringing their grandchildren in recent years,” said the Rector of the Redemptorists, Fr Seamus Enright.

“It is lovely to see three – sometimes four –generations of a family attend.”

This year families are invited to send photos to msa@redemptorists.ie for use during the Novena on Saturday, June 27. Families are also invited to come and pray before the Icon of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in the church which will be open from 12 noon to 6pm.

“We are heartened by the number of photos we have already received,” said Fr Enright. “Many of them include three generations of a family. The lockdown has been very difficult for grandparents who have only seen their grandchildren at a distance and are still discouraged from hugging them.”

Families can come together for a virtual celebration on Family Day at the Redemptorists on Saturday, June 27.

The sick have not been forgotten. Friday, June 26, will be the Day of Prayer for Healing at the Novena.

The Novena is celebrated each day at 8am, 10am, 7.15pm and 9pm. It is streamed online at www.novena.ie/we-cam