Limerick's Grey Heron Media makes 'creative' podcast and radio series under lockdown

PODCASTS have been a lifesaver for so many during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Put the headphones on, press play and the strangeness of lockdown can be forgotten about for a brief period of escapism.

Making new material in the past couple of months hasn't been easy but Kilfinane-based Grey Heron Media has risen to the challenge.

"We're delighted to announce the launch of season one of a brand new podcast and radio series celebrating creativity in young people across Ireland - from music, circus, writing, to visual art, dance and acrobatics and more," said Diarmuid McIntyre, Grey Heron's founder and creative director.

Called My Creative Life, it celebrates creativity in young people across Ireland - from music, circus, writing, to visual art, dance and acrobatics and more. It was made by Grey Heron Media for Creative Ireland and RTEjr Radio.

Season 1, featuring seven episodes, has been launched and is available wherever you get your podcasts and from clicking here

"My Creative Life has been created from scratch under lockdown in a remarkable remote collaboration between the young people who feature and the team at Grey Heron Media

"A huge thank you to all the young participants and their families for their patience, support and enthusiasm and to the amazing creative organisations that foster creativity in every county in Ireland," said Diarmuid.

Two girls from Limerick - Neála Merrigan and Abbie Condon - both have an episode to themselves.

Neála loves to dance! She’s been swaying and toe-tapping since she was a tiny tot. Now at 13-years-old, things have stepped up a notch- she has joined Limerick Youth Dance Company.

For Neála, dance is something we can all enjoy- she believes we shouldn’t hold back on the urge to move to that beat! She features in episode one.

Abbie Condon became captivated by aerial dancing when she saw acrobats swinging from high ropes at the circus. Abbie is 17 now, and for the last few years, she has been expressing herself through the dramatic and elegant moves of aerial.

Schoolwork and worries of the world are left on the ground while Abbie is wrapped in those colourful silks, flying through the air! You can listen to her in episode seven.

Season 1 was being launched to celebrate Cruinniú na nÓg, Ireland's national day of free creativity for children and young people. Season 2 will drop in July and season 3 in August.

For more information and to listen please click here