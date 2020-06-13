Three people arrested following violent hijacking in County Limerick

Gardaí investigating the hijacking of a van in a rural part of County Limerick last year have arrested two men and a woman.

The van, which contained a large sum of cash and other items, was hijacked at Connolly’s Cross, Caherconlish at around 3pm on September 11, last.

The culprits were armed with screwdrivers and a firearm and the male driver, who was aged in his 30s, was threatened and ordered to leave the vehicle. He was not injured.

The suspects left the scene in the van in the direction of Herbertstown and the vehicle van was later recovered in a wooded area on on the Limerick/Tipperary border near Doon.

Gardai have confirmed that a man and woman were arrested as part of the investigation earlier this week.

The pair, who are aged in their 30s were detained at Henry Street and Roxboro Road garda stations under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

They have both since been released without charge and files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Another man, aged in his late teens, was arrested on Tuesday as part of the same investigation.

His period of detention has been extended and remains in custody at Henry Street garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.