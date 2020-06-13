Friends walking 300,000 steps in Limerick today for Self Help Africa

THREE friends each took their first step this Saturday morning at 5am in an effort complete 99,999 more in County Limerick for charity.

Stiofán and Daithi from Irish band Seo Linn have teamed up with their friend Jeff, from The Loose Head, for their biggest challenge of endurance to date in an effort to raise much needed funds for the "amazing charity" Self Help Africa.

They are each going to attempt to take 100,000 steps in a single day. This is the equivalent of about 50 miles or approximately 80km. The trio have never tried anything this ambitious and challenging.

"We are aware that many people are currently putting their hands in their pocket for good causes, but we are conscious that so many charities are in greater need than ever of support.

"We really would appreciate anything you can give however little, and also any messages of support you can give on the day to help keep our feet moving!" they say.

You can donate on their everydayhero page here

For more information see Seo Linn's Facebook page here