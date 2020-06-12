Limerick native Ray Jordan leads 'One Million Trees' initiative to help the less fortunate

AN INITIATIVE by charity Self Help Africa in association with yogurt brand Glenisk and SuperValu is committing to plant over one million trees in Ireland and Africa in the coming year.

Named One Million Trees, the initiative is aiming to plant one tree in Ireland and 10 in Africa for every €5 raised – with the end goal of planting 100,000 trees in Ireland and one million in Africa.

The trees help those living in harsh climates by providing shade, shelter, food, fertiliser and income.

Limerick native Ray Jordan who is one of those leading the campaign has been chief executive of Self Help Africa since 2007.

Mr Jordan of Dooradoyle began his career as an engineer with the Missionaries of Africa (‘The White Fathers’), and lived and worked in Uganda for six years in the 1990s.

You can play your part in also supporting the fight against climate change while also supporting local Irish businesses by simply choosing a pot of Glenisk yoghurt when you next visit your local SuperValu branch.

One pot equals €1 going to the initiative. The initiative is also being supported by the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) and by the Gaelic Players Association (GPA).

“At present, Covid-19 has been detected in many countries Self Help Africa works in,” explained Ronan Scully of Self Help Africa.

“We are working with our local partner organisations on the ground to see how we can help prevent the virus spreading. This means funding public health messages and providing water and soap, disinfectant packs, dignity kits, sanitary materials for women and girls and jerry cans to transport and store water at home.”

A donation to the One Millon Trees initiative can also be made at www.selfhelpafrica.org to help those less fortunate.