Teenager assaulted in Limerick housing estate

GARDAI are appealing for information after a young man was assaulted on the outskirts of Limerick city.

The 18-year-old was confronted and assaulted by three males, all of whom were wearing masks, shortly before 6.30pm last Thursday.

The incident happened at Dromroe Avenue, Woodhaven in Castletroy.

“The young male received minor injuries during the attack. This was an unprovoked attack and very frightening for the victim,” said Garda John Finnerty.

“Many people would have been out walking in the general vicinity of this area last Thursday evening as the weather was very good. If you were one of them and you happened to see this assault then we would like to hear from you,” he added.

Garda at Henry Street are investigating and can be contacted at (061) 212400.