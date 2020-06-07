Wanted! Send us your snaps from Limerick’s luscious land

WITH the weather looking a little brighter over the coming days, we here at the Limerick Leader are asking readers to take the most striking photograph they can of themselves, or others, working the land in Limerick.

Whether it’s turning, footing or drawing turf on a bog in Ballylanders, cutting silage in the luscious Golden Vale, tractor driving in Doon, or making hay while the sun shines in Shanagolden, we want to hear from you, all over the county!

Send your photos to news@limerickleader.ie and include names, where you're from, and where the picture was taken.

Write WORKING THE LAND in the subject line of your mail.

We'll publish as many as we can in the paper over the coming weeks and also we will use them online in slideshows.

So get snapping but respect the Covid-19 social distancing guidelines!