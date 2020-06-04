BREAKING: Three people charged in relation to violent disorder incident in Limerick city

GARDAI have arrested and charged three people in relation to a violent disorder incident in Limerick city.

The incident took place in Johnsgate Village on May 26, 2020.

Shortly after 3.30pm gardaí were attempting to arrest a man when a group of people began obstructing gardaí.

The gardaí were threatened and had items thrown at them. During the incident one of the patrol cars was also damaged. Assistance was sought to disperse the crowd and no arrests were made at the time.



An investigation was carried out by gardaí in Henry Street and two men in their 20s and 30s and a woman in her 30s were arrested this Wednesday.



They were detained at Henry Street and Roxboro Road garda stations and have since been charged to appear before Limerick City District Court this Thursday morning at 10.30am.