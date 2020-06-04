Limerick cycle campaign urges people to have their say on strategy

THE Limerick Cycle Campaign has encouraged members of the public to have their say on the council’s post Covid-19 strategy.

Unveiled last week, the blueprint contains a series of measures which will be in place for at least this summer.

They will see pedestrianisation introduced in Catherine Street, Denmark Street, Upper Denmark Street, Robert Street, Howley's Quay and Nicholas Street.

A number of measures are proposed to improve safety for cyclists commuting from the suburbs including the extension of the Condell Road cycle path across Shannon Bridge down to Howley’s Quay, increasing cycle parking in the city centre and identifying suitable park and walk sites adjacent to the city centre.

Now, the campaign has urged people to have their say on the ambitious plans in advance of the closing date of Friday, June 12.

“The Council’s plan is very strong in its focus on making the city centre a more welcoming environment, but it does not do enough to help people actually get there. There is nothing in the plan which will help people to walk safely from their homes into town for work or pleasure, leaving thousands still pressed onto inadequate pavements with no possibility for safe social distancing. Pinch points like the three bridges, highlighted by many citizens throughout our campaign, will have no extra space for pedestrians,” the Limerick Cycle campaign said.

Ailish Drake of the Irish Pedestrian Network added: "The positive focus of this plan is very welcome. However in order to deliver for people and businesses this summer, the local authority needs to engage in meaningful consultation with pedestrians to identify locations which need improvement on key routes to the city. Limerick City and County Council should consider using a system like Dublin City Council Beta, which is a live mechanism for imagining, testing and implementing ways to improve the experience of life in the city."

The campaign has introduced a number of headline requests, including to make a new speed limit of 25 kilometres per hour as enforceable, as opposed to voluntary.

They also want to see a focus on walking as a mode of transport into the centre, and the reconnection of the cycling network. Cycling Infrastructure, they argue, must be Access All Ages,” suitable for ages eight to 80. Painted lanes are not safe - the evidence is clear, they say.

“Cyclists need temporary and existing bike lanes to be properly separated from cars and trucks,” the groups adds.

To have your say, call City Hall at 061-407100, or email ecdev@limerick.ie.