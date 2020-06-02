Tragic discovery of a body in County Limerick town

THE TOWN of Hospital is in shock after the discovery of a body on Bank Holiday Monday.

The male, aged in his late forties, is understood to have died from natural causes. It is not known when he passed away.

A garda spokesperson confirmed officers attended a flat on the Main Street of Hospital on Monday, June 1, at around noon.

"The body of the man was discovered. A file will be prepared for the Coroners Court as a result of the sudden death. This appears to be a tragic incident," said the spokesperson.

Local councillor, Ger Mitchell said the town was in shock at the news.

"It is terribly sad. He was a quiet, respectable, single man. He would be very well got in Hospital.

"He comes from a highly respected family in a nearby parish. He kept to himself and nobody had a bad word to say about him. He was a very hard worker. He worked for local farmers and drove machines. It's just very sad," said Cllr Ger Mitchell.

On behalf of the parish, he expressed his condolences to the man's family.