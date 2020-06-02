Repair works may cause water supply disruption in Lelia Street area of Limerick City

Irish water has today confirmed that 'leak detection and repair works' may cause supply disruption to Saint Lelia Street and surrounding areas in Limerick City from 6am to 9am on Wednesday June 3 2020.

During these essential planned works homes and businesses in the affected areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. Following these improvement works water supply may take 2-3 hours to return as water refills the network. This temporary disruption allows us to improve the overall security of water supply by repairing leaks.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1850 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.

For updates visit https://www.water.ie/water- supply/supply-and-service- update/