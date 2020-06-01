Black lives matter protest in Limerick city

UP TO 20 people in Limerick city this Bank Holiday Monday afternoon reflected the rising anger in the USA and globally at the police killing of George Floyd.

At around 1.30pm, while social distancing, they joined together to protest at Bedford Row.

The photo was sent in by a Leader reader.

"There was about 20 there. The were chanting 'black lives matter'. You could hear them all over the area.

"They were on one knee like Colin Kaepernick. Fair dues to them. Protests have spread from America across the globe so it is great to see one in Limerick," they said.

The days since George Floyd died during an arrest in Minneapolis on May 25 have seen protests across America, many marked by clashes with police. Now protests are taking place in cities all over the world.

A black lives matter protest is also scheduled for Saturday from 2pm to 3.30pm in Arthurs Quay Park.