BREAKING: Two Limerick 'tourist spots' to be closed due to 'concerns over social distancing'

Limerick Council have this evening confirmed that both Lough Gur and the Limerick entrance to the Clare Glens are to close with immediate effect due to serious concerns about an inability for people to practice social/ physical distancing.

Limerick City and County Council has made the decision following advice from and consultation with the Gardaí.

Large crowds, taking advantage of the summer sunshine, have been visiting both tourist spots in their thousands over the weekend, and the volume of visitors has made it impossible for people to observe social/ physical distancing.

As a result, both locations will be closed to the public from this evening [Sunday 31 May 2020] until further notice.

According to a statement issued to the Limerick Leader, "It is a not a decision the Council has taken lightly. The people of Limerick have been extremely selfless and supportive of the restrictions imposed by the government in the fight against Covid-19, and it is extremely regrettable that these closures have to be re-introduced"

Lough Gur and the Limerick entrance to the Clare Glens had been closed to visitors since March due to Covid-19 restrictions but were re-opened on Monday 18 May as part of Phase 1 of the Roadmap to Re-open Society and Business.

They are now closed until further notice.