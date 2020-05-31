Ambulance on fire in UHL reported to Limerick Fire Service

LIMERICK Fire and Rescue Service responded this Sunday afternoon to an ambulance on fire in University Hospital Limerick.

The call was received at 3.26pm and four appliances rushed to the scene.

It is understood that on arrival paramedics had extinguished the small fire in the engine with a fire extinguisher. There was no patient in the ambulance at the time.

Shortly after, they received a call to a shed on fire in the Old Cratloe Road. Four appliances were again mobilised and the fire quickly extinguished.