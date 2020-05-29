Limerick remembers showband legend and 'gentle giant' Brendan Bowyer

THE passing of Brendan Bowyer - one of the top stars of Irish entertainment for several decades - has left many Limerick fans saddened.

But he has left a legacy of countless happy memories to attendees at dances throughout the city and county. The showband legend and Waterford man passed away in Las Vegas in his 82nd year. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Cormac Liddy, former Limerick Leader sports editor, and Brendan Bowyer were great friends. Brendan even sang at Cormac's wedding in 1967.

"I used to do a dance and showband column for the Limerick Chronicle with the purpose of getting in for nothing to all the local dances. I met him in the course of that.

"He was a gentle giant, full of great heart and was of great assistance to many on and off stage," said Cormac, who also spoke of Brendan's close links to Limerick. His sister, Olive, lives in Limerick.

In 2015, John Barrett brought Brendan to Cappamore for a concert called Rolling Back The Dromkeen Years. Coincidentally it occurred around the same the the famous Oyster Ballroom was destroyed in a devastating fire.

Brendan told the Leader back then: "I was absolutely shocked on hearing about the fire on Sunday morning."

"It was so sad to learn of the fire but the memories live on, even though the building may be gone," said the man who recorded the iconic Hucklebuck, an anthem for the showband days,

Brendan said he had the "Dromkeen feeling in his bones" and vowed to put on a great show in Cappamore. And he did. Brendan Bowyer always put on a great show.

May he rest in peace.

and still wowing audiences with power packed performances, Brendan Bowyer told the Limerick Leader that he has that ‘Dromkeen feeling’ in his bones are preparations are finalised for Rolling Back The Dromkeen Years, a special concert to celebrate the golden days of the former Oyster Ballroom, a building which was so sadly destroyed in a devastating fire less than two weeks ago.

“I’m really excited about it, to be honest, as we’ve been getting a huge reaction to the concert in Cappamore on Sunday night. My own daughter Aisling, who will also be appearing as a special guest, is looking forward to it as well. She obviously wasn’t around in the Dromkeen days but could well get a flavour of what it was like on Sunday night.”

“People seem to be coming from all over for the gig. We are always getting people coming our shows saying that they first met their husband or wife at a dance in the Oyster Ballroom, “Brendan added, saying that he hoped to try and recreate some of the magic of that era in Cappamore Community Centre this weekend.

