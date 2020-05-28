Let the Limerick Leader help celebrate your Birthday!

The Covid-19 pandemic is now very much part of our every days lives and our routines have been interrupted beyond recognition. However one thing has remained constant and it happens every single day in Limerick - Birthdays

Since the country has been placed on lockdown, there have been thousands of birthdays taking place all over the city and county. Ones that will no doubt be remembered for years to come.

We here at the Limerick Leader would love to help you and your loved ones celebrate their birthdays too.

Why not send in your birthday pictures to us on news@limerickleader.ie telling us whose birthday it is and where they are from. Will we print as many as we can in the paper over the coming weeks and also we will use them online in slideshows.

What a lovely way to share these unique moments with family and friends at home and abroad.

So, what are you waiting for? Get sending and oh, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!!!! from all of us here in the Limerick Leader.