Limerick fiddle player and band Beoga hold live album party this Friday night

WITH an adventurous spirit and a passion for charting the road less travelled, Beoga have shown that Irish traditional music can take fresh new directions.

The band, featuring Caherconlish fiddle player and singer Niamh Dunne, is having an online album launch party this Friday night.

It will be streamed live on the band's Facebook, Twitter or YouTube channels at 8pm. In their new mini-album Carousel, Beoga focuses on creating attention-grabbing hooks with a mix of rootsy instrumentation and elements of electronic pop production.

Beoga - Carousel :: Album Launch Party This Friday Live on Facebook, Youtube & Twitter!

The launch will feature special guests Foy Vance, Lissie, Ryan McMullan, Stephanie Rainey, Niall McCabe, Devin Dawson, exclusive interviews and a live Q&A with the band.

IT'S OUT! After a couple of years in the making, we're delighted to bring CAROUSEL out to the world. Thanks so much to everyone involved, we love ye. It's available on all usual platforms and sexy signed vinyl can be pre-ordered on https://t.co/YmVI3xNjgC Lots of love, BEOGA HQ.x

