Met Éireann forecasts ‘unseasonably windy weather’ for Limerick

A weather advisory has been issued by Met Éireann

MEMBERS of the public are being advised to expect “unseasonably windy weather” between now and the weekend.

In an weather advisory, which was issued this Thursday, Met Éireann says there is a potential, given the time of the year; for wind-related impacts such as debris from trees and movement of unsecured outdoor items.

The national advisory takes effect from 6pm this Thursday and will remain valid until 6pm on Saturday.

Separately, status yellow wind warnings has been issued for a number of counties – including, Clare, Kerry and Galway.

The warnings will remain in effect until Friday evening.