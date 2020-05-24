Bishop’s appeal as Limerick churches reopen

THE Bishop of Limerick is appealing to church-goers to adhere to public health guidelines following the re-opening of churches

While Masses and other religious ceremonies remain closed to the public, churches have been open for private prayer and reflection since the Covid-19 restrictions were eased at the weekend.

“If anything, recent weeks have reaffirmed just how important the Church is in so many people’s lives as it has been closed to them. While we won’t be able to gather for Mass for some time, having our churches open again is a really good thing as some people really missed their personal visits for a moment of prayer in the stillness of the church. Churches have been getting ready mindful of the guidelines,” said Brendan Leahy.

“It is important to stress that people will still to observe social distancing and hygiene guidelines at churches. Use the sanitizer as you enter, keep two metres from anyone who is not from your family, and, if you see fit, wear a mask,” he added.