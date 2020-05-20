WATCH: Ombudsman receives nearly 200 complaints about public services in Limerick

ALMOST 200 complaints relating to public services in Limerick were received by the Ombudsman last year, it has been revealed.

In his annual report for 2019, Peter Tyndall confirmed 192 complaints were received – an increase of almost 29% compared to 2018 when there were 149 complaints.

Of the complaints received last year, 62 complaints related to Limerick City and County Council – 13 of which were upheld.

Nine complaints were made about the University of Limerick (one upheld) while four complaints were received about Limerick Institute of Technology – none of which were upheld.

Details of the other organisations the subject of complaints during 2019 has not been disclosed but it’s understood a significant relate to the provision of healthcare and the social welfare entitlements.

The number of complaints received from people Living in Limerick represented 5.2% of all complaints.

Ombudsman Peter Tyndall examines complaints about public services, such as those provided by government departments, local authorities and the HSE.

Commenting on the report, Mr Tyndall revealed the overall number of complaints increased by 9% to 3,664 – the highest received by the Ombudsman since 2010.

“2019 has been another very busy year for my Office with a rise in complaint numbers as well as a rise in case closures,” he said.

“Sometimes complaints can be quickly resolved while others need more thorough consideration. Often the circumstances of a complaint are individual, and there is little likelihood of the issue being repeated,” he added.