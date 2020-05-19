Limerick hairdressers ‘pressured’ to break rules

CONCERNS have been expressed that hairdressers and beauticians are being encouraged by customers and clients to breach the current public health guidelines.

There has been anecdotal evidence of a surge in the black market since the closure of hairdressers and barber premises on March 28. Under the Government roadmap, they will not be allowed to reopen until July.

Social Democrats Councillor Elisa O’Donovan says people should not be appealing to hairdressers to break social distancing rules.

“I’ve had a huge number of calls from hairdressers in the last number of days who are coming under huge pressure to do hair from their homes,” she said.

“There isn’t a person in Limerick who isn’t dreaming about getting their hair done at the moment, myself included, but health and safety needs to be our primary concern, and asking a hairdresser to go to someone’s home to do their hair puts them, and their families, at risk,” added Cllr O’Donovan.