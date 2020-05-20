Grants on offer for Limerick’s festivals and events

LIMERICK City and County Council has announced the opening of a funding call for festivals and events around Limerick for 2020-2021.

The call is open to all organisers of festivals and events across the city and county, who are encouraged to develop and increase the appeal of their events.

Since 2017 Limerick City and County Council has made this new direct investment, through this competitive grant scheme of €920,000 in the Festivals and Events sector.

The investment has provided the stimulus to raise the quality of Limerick’s Festival and Events offer and has contributed to Limerick’s growing reputation as an exciting and dynamic place for the arts.

Limerick City and County Council is building on this investment by providing further strategic funding of €245,000 for Festivals and Events in 2020-2021.

This year’s fund includes a €5,000 contribution in partnership with Limerick City and County Council Parks Department to support public events that take place in our parks across the city and county.

Closing date for applications is 4pm on Wednesday, June 24.

In response to Covid-19 this year’s grant call asks applicants to consider elements of their programme which can be digitised in order to help mitigate against the risk of complete cancellation of a festival or event.For more see limerickarts.submit.com