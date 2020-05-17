‘Conspiracy theorists’ slammed for defacing Covid-19 signs in Limerick

“CONSPIRACY theory people” who have been defacing signs in Limerick highlighting the need to physically distance during the Covid-19 pandemic have been criticised.

Council criticised the “idiotic and childish behaviour” of the vandals, who pasted posters which appear to dispute the veracity of the pandemic over the local authority’s official warning signs.

The council signs highlighted a need to stand at least two metres apart to help prevent the spread of the deadly condition.

However, the posters obscuring the official notices point point to internet links, which also appear to question the public response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen 300,000 die, and almost five million infected worldwide.

Local Fine Gael councillor Daniel Butler has criticised the “absolute disgraceful messaging” from those “sharing dangerous information”, while a council spokesperson added: “It says something about a cohort of people in Limerick that they don’t care their idiotic and childish behaviour could have a devastating effect on others. Shame on them.”

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, Cllr Butler said he is hoping the council can identify the culprits by contacting those who printed the posters.

“This conspiracy theory rubbish is something we are seeing a lot more of in the media. It’s being given more and more airplay. It seems to attract people who buy into this alternative reality, that everything is a conspiracy in life. This incident is hugely unhelpful. These posters are there to protect public health, to ensure people maintain physical distancing. Then to go over and cover it with this rubbish is a serious act of vandalism,” he said.

“We are trying to make sure people stay safe and distant and follow the experts, not a bunch of tin-foil hat wearing individuals who think they know better, who think there’s a conspiracy behind everything,” Cllr Butler added, “It’s absolutely ridiculous and irresponsible.”

@LimerickCouncil someone has posted over our physical distancing signs. Absolute disgraceful messaging from these conspiracy theory people sharing dangerous information. #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/NBbmnzbhVU — Cllr Daniel Butler (@DanielButlerFG) May 13, 2020

He urged people not to take notice of these posters, pointing out public health advice is there for a reason.