‘Do not consume’ notice remains in place for a Limerick water supply

A ‘Do not consume’ notice remains in place for all consumers on the Carrigmore Water Supply Scheme in East Limerick due to elevated levels of nitrate in the water supply.

The notice applies to approximately 180 customers supplied by the Carrigmore Public Water Supply Scheme.

It is especially important that mains drinking water is not given to bottle fed infants.

Irish Water drinking water compliance and operational experts are working with colleagues in Limerick City and County Council to resolve this situation as soon as possible. This includes works to optimise the nitrate treatment system at Carrigmore to cope with the elevated level of nitrates in the raw water.

In the meantime, a water tanker will be in place at the old creamery yard at Toher on the R507 south of Doon to provide an alternative water supply to customers. Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tankers and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure. Members of the public are also asked to also observe social distancing advice when collecting water.

Mains water can continue to be used for personal hygiene, bathing, flushing toilets, laundry and washing of utensils. Customers should continue to follow HSE guidance on handwashing at this time.

This water should not be used for

Drinking

Drinks made with water

Food preparation, washing or cooking of food,

Brushing of teeth

Making of ice

In particular, children under 12 months old should not drink this water. This water should not be used for making up infant formula for bottled fed infants. An alternative source of water should be used. Bottled water can also be used to make up infant formula. All bottled water, with the exception of natural mineral water, is regulated to the same standard as drinking water. It is best not to use bottled water labelled as ‘Natural Mineral Water’ as it can have high levels of sodium (salt) and other minerals, although it rarely does. ‘Natural Mineral Water’ can be used if no other water is available, for as short a time as possible, as it is important to keep babies hydrated.

If bottled water is used to make up infant formula it should be boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute), and cooled in the normal way

Ready-to-use formula that does not need added water can also be used.

Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink

Caution should be taken when bathing infants to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water

Discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges

What can you use water for?

The water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing, flushing toilets, laundry and washing of utensils

Irish Water and Limerick City and County Council will continue to liaise with the Health Service Executive with a view to lifting this drinking water restriction as soon as practicable.