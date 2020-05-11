Limerick gardai following 'definite line of enquiry' following drugs seizure

GARDAI say they are following a definite line of enquiry following a significant drugs seizure on the northside of the city.

A variety of drugs were located when gardai from the divisional drugs unit executed a search warrant at a house on St Munchin’s Street, St Mary’s Park at around 10pm on Sunday.

“During the course of the search gardaí seized €1,800 of heroin, €700 of cannabis herb, €650 of crack cocaine, €300 of cocaine, €300 of alprazolam tablets and a weighing scales,” said a garda spokesperson.

No arrests have been made but gardaí say they are following a definite line of enquiry.

Investigations are ongoing and all of the suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.