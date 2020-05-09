Met Eireann warns of thunderstorms in Limerick
IF you’re having a barbecue this evening, you might need to have the brollies on standby.
That’s because, despite gorgeous warm temperatures throughout today, Met Eireann has issued a warning of thunderstorms for Limerick and surrounding counties for the evening.
The national weather forecaster has in place a yellow warning which is valid until tonight at 10pm.
It’s warning of clusters of slow-moving thunderstorms with lightning activity and localised downpours.
The warning covers the whole province of Munster.
