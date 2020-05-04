Local family seeks help in finding 'support puppy'

A HEARTBROKEN family have appealed for the safe return of their precious little puppy.

Ginger, the family pet of the Foleys was taken from their home in Holycross, Charleville on Saturday night at 9pm.

The female dog is the support dog for little four-year-old Ashton who has autism, with the youngster left “distraught” following his disappearance.

The family are now offering a reward for the safe return of the dog, named after the actress Ginger Rogers.

The little pup is described as slightly built, with a red and white colour, and of the King Charles breed. Sadly, the family do not have a picture of the critter.

In an emotional post to Facebook on the evening of the dog’s removal, its owner Jenny Foley wrote: “To whoever broke in to the back of our house, I hope you know I’m going to have my little 4 year old wake up to the news that his precious little doggy is gone. This dog is so special to us all as she is the only dog that my son who has autism gave a name to she is a family pet who makes my little boy smile every day.”

“If you have any decency or shame return my baby’s little friend. You know where u took her from,” the post concluded.

If you’ve spotted the dog, please contact Jenny Foley via Facebook, or Charleville garda station at 061-321770.