Limerick man’s killer fails in bid to secure temporary release during Covid-19 crisis

ONE of the killers of Limerick man Jason Corbett has failed in his bid to secure temporary release from prison during the Covid-19 crisis.

Former FBI agent Thomas Martens, 70, and his daughter Molly, were found guilty, in 2017, of the second-degree murder of Mr Corbett in 2015.

They were both sentenced to serve at least 20 years in prison.

At a court hearing in North Carolina this Monday, Thomas Martens' lawyers argued that he should be released from prison because he is at an elevated risk of contracting a serious case of Covid-19 due to his age.

The court was told Mr Martens, who has appealed his conviction, is not a flight risk and that he was willing to lodge a $200,000 bond and abide by a condition that he live at his son’s home.

Rejecting the application, Judge Mark Klass said he was not satisfied there was adequate reason to order Mr Martens' release.

Opposing the application, Alan Martin, Davidson County Assistant District Attorney submitted there were no guarantees that Mr Martens would avoid ill-health if released.

"He's at risk at home, just as he is in prison," he said.

In February, Molly Martens and Thomas Martens won an appeal against their convictions and a retrial was ordered.