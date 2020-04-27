BREAKING: Death announced of renowned industrialist and Freeman of Limerick

ONE of Limerick’s most renowned industrialists Dr Tiede Herrema has died just a few days after his wife Elisebath.

The Dutchman, who died at the age of 99, was kidnapped by the Provisional IRA almost 45 years ago, while going to the factory he ran in Limerick, leaving him involved in a two-week standoff.

The Ferenka wire factory which was the city’s biggest employer in the 1970s with 1,400 workers on its books.

President Michael D Higgins has led the tributes to the businessman.

He said: “I had the privilege of meeting Tiede and Elisabeth on many occasions, including at Áras an Uachtaráin during their regular trips to Ireland.”

It was on the morning of October 3, 1975 when Dr Herrema was abducted by two members of the Provisional IRA, where he was held hostage.

The kidnappers demanded the release of three IRA prisoners, including Rose Dugdale in return.

After a massive security operation, they were eventually traced to a house in Monasterevin, Co Kildare. After a further two-week-long siege, Dr Herrema was released, shaken but unharmed. He left Ireland soon after.

President Higgins noted how Dr Herrema, despite enduring such a traumatic kidnapping “harboured no bitterness with his abductors and had maintained a strong bond with Ireland”.

“Both he and Elizabeth accepted honorary Irish citizenship. They will be missed, and fondly remembered by their many friends in Ireland,” the President added.

Dr Herrema later received the Freedom of the city.

May he rest in peace.