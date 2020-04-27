31 patients with Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick- six in the intensive care unit

A TOTAL of 31 patients with Covid-19 are being treated at University Hospital Limerick, six of whom are receiving care in the ICU.

New figures released by the HSE which account for the situation up to 8pm on Sunday reveal there were seven new confirmed cases at the hospital on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 18 more patients suspected of having the disease await test results at the hospital.

As of 6.30pm on Sunday there were six patients with Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at the Limerick hospital with another three patients suspected of having Covid-19 also receiving care in the unit.

One new case of Covid-19 was confirmed across Limerick on Sunday evening – bringing the total number in the city and county to 442.

There have now been a total of 1,087 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.