County Limerick road closed due to collision

THE Kilfinane to Garryspillane Road (L1511) is closed just outside Kilfinane as Bruff Gardaí deal with a collision.

The incident occurred around 3pm. Limerick Fire and Rescue Service have not been asked to attend the scene.

Motorists are advised to take alternative routes if they are making an essential journey in the area.

The extent of injuries, if any, of the occupants is unknown at this time.