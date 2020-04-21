Limerick man charged following discovery of child pornography

A LIMERICK man was granted bail after he appeared in court charged with possession of child pornography.

The 51-year-old, who has an address on the outskirts of the city faces a single charge in relation to an offence which is alleged to have happened at his home in June 2016.

The defendant was arrested and charged by gardai last week after directions were received from the DPP.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy said the matter is to proceed in the district court and that there was no objection to bail.

Solicitor Sarah Ryan requested disclosure of the potential evidence in the case and she consented to the matter being adjourned to a date in October.

The defendant’s wife sat at the back of the public gallery during the brief procedural hearing.