BREAKING: Thousands without power in Limerick after ‘large fault’

MORE than 3,000 homes across Limerick are without power this Saturday morning after the ESB reported a “large fault”.

Residents in Kileely, Corbally, the Island Field and its surrounding areas are affected, with the company reporting the issue in Moylish. At least 3,228 customers are impacted.

“We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible,” the firm said on its PowerCheck web site.

Electricity is expected to return to all affected areas at 2pm this afternoon, according to the ESB.

We have a large fault in #Limerick area and are working to restore supply. Updates shortly on PowerCheck. Apologies for the inconvenience April 18, 2020

Customers in Oola, East Limerick were also impacted earlier on today.

Status updates are available from https://www.esb.ie/esb-networks/powercheck/