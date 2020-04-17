Limerick prisoners spend gratuity on candles and Easter Eggs for frontline staff

LIMERICK Prison inmates are donating money from their small gratuity to light candles for those who have died from Covid-19.

Prisoners and staff - who themselves are on the frontline - have also given money to buy Easter eggs and provisions for ICU staff in University Hospital Limerick.

Theresa Beirne, Limerick Prison assistant governor, told the Leader what prisoners are doing in their efforts to remember communities and frontline workers affected by Covid-19.

“Each prisoner - both male and female - has donated €1 of their gratuity to purchase candles to remember the victims and their families of Covid-19.

“In conjunction with the Redemptorists of Limerick - Fr Michael Kelleher is attached to the prison - the candles will be lit in front of Our Lady of Sorrow’s altar.

“Each time a person dies a candle will be added to the altar by the priests,” said Ms Beirne. The gratuity can be up to €2.20 a day.

Fr Kelleher and Fr Seamus Enright have also purchased on behalf of the prisoners a big candle that will burn in the prison chapel to highlight and protect all frontline workers. This candle will burn until the end of Covid-19.

“Prisoners have also given another euro to purchase Easter eggs for medical staff working in ICU in University Hospital Limerick. All prisoners are very much aware of the devastating effects of Covid-19 and just wanted to play some part in supporting and remembering the communities they are from,” said Ms Beirne.

Limerick Prison staff also clubbed together to buy necessary provisions for staff in UHL like tea, coffee and biscuits. They were all delivered last Thursday.

Despite how busy they are, Ms Beirne received the following message from ICU staff in UHL.

“Many thanks to Theresa, Mary and all the staff and clients of the Limerick Prison services for a fantastic gift of tea, coffee, goodies and chocolate rabbits for all the staff of intensive care UHL. Thank you all for prayers, and lighting candles for us.... we need them now,” they said.