Firemen tackle gorse fires near Limerick village

CREWS from Abbeyfeale fire station spent several hours tackling a number of gorse fires in West Limerick overnight.

The first incident occurred at Direen, Athea shortly after 7pm on Friday while the second fire was reported at Park Upper, Athea at 10.20pm.

One unit from Abbeyfeale attended each fire and crews returned to base at 2.20am having dealt with the second incident.

Both fires were quickly put out and there are no reports of damage to property or any injuries.

The cause of the fires is not known.