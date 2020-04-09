Internet poetry showcase set for Limerick

WITH Ireland in lockdown due to Covid-19, the Limerick Writers Centre is to host an online showcase to mark International Poetry Month.

A Facebook event will take place on Tuesday, April 14, between 7pm and 10pm in Ireland.

The event, which will also commemorate the 108th anniversary of the 1912 Tianic Disaster, will be presented by Sandy Yannone, the author of Boats for Women (Salmon Poetry) and Dominic Taylor, the manager of the Limerick Writers’ Centre.

Look up the Limerick Writers Centre on Facebook for more information.