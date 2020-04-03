Limerick's Louise Cooney helps raise over €50k for charity in 24 hours

ONE of the country’s most established fashion bloggers, Limerick woman Louise Cooney, has raised over €50,000 for Pieta House in just 24 hours.

“I kickstarted the donations with €1,000 and within a day we have raised €54,000 and counting,” Louise told the Limerick Leader this Friday.

The charity which helps people in suicidal distress and those who are engaging in self-harm reached out to Louise this week as they have been receiving an unprecedented amount of calls with people seeking help during the Covid-19 crisis.

“Mental health is something that’s very close to my heart,” explained Louise who put out an appeal on Instagram where she has almost 200k followers.

“Less than a year ago my family went through the heartbreak of suicide so I understand first hand the devastation it brings and the importance of having access to services like Pieta House. My aunt who lost her beautiful son, my cousin Nicky, has very bravely recorded a video to help share this message and raise much needed funds and awareness.”

With the Darkness into Light walks being postponed this year due to the pandemic, Pieta House, Louise pointed out “are missing vital funds they need to keep their services going during a very busy time.”

The fashion blogger from Dooradoyle who is regarded as one of the top influencers in Ireland packed her belongings last weekend and flew home from New York on Sunday. She had moved to New York last September but with Covid-19 sweeping through the city that never sleeps Louise knew it was better to be safe than sorry and returned to Ireland. She is currently staying in a lodge in Doolin, County Clare, self isolating as a precaution.

“I know I’ve been so lucky to be able to isolate in such beautiful surroundings but it isn’t lost on me that while some people are enjoying this rare downtime, for others this is an exceptionally difficult time. Being isolated from family and friends, unemployment and uncertainty have a huge impact on mental health,” she said.

“I understand during this time people have lost their jobs and are out of work but I asked people to donate €5 (or whatever they could afford) to this very worthy cause. The support has been incredible. It really shows how generous people can be and how the Irish pull together and support each other no matter the circumstances.”

Louise says the donation link is still open and will be for another week or so.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/pieta-house-covid-19?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1