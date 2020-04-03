NCT tests cancelled during Covid-19 crisis

The National Car Testing Service is advising customers that all of its test centres are currently closed and that no tests will be carried out in the immediate future.

The closure took effect at the weekend following a decision by the Transport minister Shane Ross to suspend the service, in light of the latest government restrictions.

All scheduled tests have been cancelled and no new appointments will be taken until normal service resumes.

Officials at the Department of Transport are engaging with the Road Safety Authority to introduce measures that will address issues arising from the suspension of the services.

It is expected that a public announcement regarding the measures will be issued in the coming days.

Guidelines for car owners whose tests have been cancelled will also be issued.