Former Defence Forces personnel from Limerick invited to re-enlist to help with Covid-19 battle

THE Department of Defence has launched a new scheme which will enable former members of the Defence Forces to re-enlist for up to three years.

The Minister with responsibility for Defence, Paul Kehoe, says the scheme, which is part of the Government response to Covid-19, will allow personnel who have the skills and expertise required to fill identified vacancies. The scheme will allow for initial re-enlistment for a minimum of six months and up to three years.

“The focus of this scheme will be on those with skills and expertise required to fill specialist vacancies that currently exist in the Permanent Defence Force. This includes technicians, fitters, chefs, communications and IT specialists and naval staff. These returning personnel will assist in delivering Defence Forces supports in the COVID 19 response and beyond,” he said.

Applicants from Limerick and elswhere, will be able to register their interest by clicking on the “how to re-join” link on the careers page of the military.ie website.

“A scheme to re-commission former PDF officers already exists and my department is also inviting expressions of interest from those with specialist skills who wish to be re-commissioned. I know that there are individuals who previously served in the PDF and would like to serve again. I would encourage such individuals to register their interest and to re-join the Permanent Defence Force,” added Mr Kehoe.