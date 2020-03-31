Limerick recycling firm is hiring for multiple positions

A local recycling company are hiring and have positions to be filled in Receptionist/Office Admin General and Operative/ Yard Staff. See the full details below along with closing date for application and an email to send your CV.



Receptionist/Office Admin Required

Local recycling company looking for competent receptionist to join our team due to company growth and expansion. Prospective candidates should require the following:

Professional attitude and welcoming personality

Familiar with Microsoft office suite

Ability to multitask (phone calls, emails, meetings)

Capability to maintain a clean and tidy front of house

Any previous receptionist experience and bookkeeping would be an advantage to a prospective candidate.

Work hours 9am - 5.30pm Monday to Friday.

Generous remuneration package on offer for the right candidate.



General Operative/ Yard Staff

Local recycling company looking for General operative to join our team due to company growth and expansion. Prospective candidates should require the following:

Up to date Safe Pass accreditation

Ability to work out doors consistently

Ability to work as part of a team and take direction easily

Ability to maintain a clean and tidy work area

Previous experience working with production lines and any mechanical experience an advantage to prospective candidates. Candidates holding extra training such as Machinery training tickets and extra safety tickets will be at an advantage over others.

Working hours 8am -6pm Monday - Friday and 8am-1pm Saturday.



To apply for either of these roles please email a copy of your C.V to Kieran.BH@gmail.com