Santa Claus comes to town to say 'stay at home'

IT may be nine months until Christmas but Santa Claus has emerged from lockdown in the North Pole with a very important message.

"Stay at home. Help our hospital staff," urges Santa from his prominent perch outside a house on the northside of Limerick city. And Santa sees and knows everything.

Sean Ryan, the eagle-eyed photographer who kindly sent the photos to the Limerick Leader, said it is part of an emerging trend.

Christmas lights are also going up, he says.

"It's for hope," said Sean.

It started in America with families putting up their Christmas lights to help brighten the darkness surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Good Morning America reported that people are going on social media, specifically Twitter, to put the lights out to show there is still life outside while everyone is cooped up practicing social distancing and self-quarantines.

