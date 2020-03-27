Gardai investigate after ‘significant incident of anti-social behaviour and vandalism’ at Limerick amenity

GARDAI are investigating “a possible public order incident” which resulted in extensive vandalism at a popular County Limerick amenity.

Staff at Coillte were contacted by gardai this Friday morning about damage caused at Curraghchase Forest Park in Kilcornan on Thursday night.

“There was fairly considerable anti-social behaviour there yesterday evening with the use of quads and scramblers in the park. The gardai contacted us about the damage that was done, this morning. We had been aware of it ourselves,” explained Daithi de Forge, Head of Recreation at Coillte, Ireland’s commercial forestry business.

Mr de Forge noted that due to “a very significant incident of anti-social behaviour and vandalism last evening at Curraghchase Forest Park and in liaison with local gardai, we are closing Curraghchase Forest Park to vehicle access for a temporary period. This period may extend for some time and we will advise you of when it will be re-opened in due course.”

According to Mr de Forge damage was caused to trails, the grounds and to fixtures in the park.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí were called to a possible public order incident in Curraghchase shortly before 6pm on March 26. Gardaí spoke with a number of people who were directed to leave the area which they complied with.”