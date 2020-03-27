One-way walking is the safest says Limerick councillor

THE Riverbank walk in Adare has become “one-way” in a bid to reassure people wanting exercise and fresh air but needing to maintain social distance.

People are now being asked to start their riverbank walk at the railway crossing on Station Rd and walk in the direction of the bridge. Another walking path in the village, at Manor Fields, is also now one-way.

Now Cllr Bridie Collins is encouraging people to consider going one-way on other walking paths and in parks and open spaces around the city and county, wherever practical and possible.

“I would like to see it rolled on all public walkways to try and avert closures,” she said.

“It is all about getting people to think about walks so they are not coming up against people and so it will be easier to manage social distancing.”

The impetus for the initiative, Cllr Collins explained, came when she saw the large numbers of people walking the river bank in Adare on Sunday and the idea had been backed by Adare Community Trust and the Community Council.

She had, she told the Limerick Leader, raised the matter with Limerick City and County Council and they were supportive of the idea. “You can’t make people do this,” Cllr Collins acknowledged. But it was about getting people to adjust their mindset.