Limerick TD looking ahead to organising surgery trips up north

OUR WHOLE world is dominated by the coronovirus but it will pass and one Limerick TD is planning for the future.

Deputy Niall Collins is to commence providing a shuttle bus service to Belfast for constituents who are on the public waiting list for necessary health procedures and surgery.

He knows people who are waiting up to four years for procedures and operations.

“Unfortunately in Limerick and across the country our health waiting lists are far too long. People are being forced into waiting far too long and often for many years for necessary procedures,” said Deputy Collins.

For some time now the TD has been referring people who are “totally frustrated” with the public waiting lists to avail of the Cross Border Health Directive and have their procedure in Belfast with the HSE paying the cost of it.

“Now due to demand from people across Limerick I will - subject the Covid-19 situation - be running a bus in mid-April to Kings Bridge Hospital in Belfast.

“People interested in availing of their treatments of whatever nature be it cataracts or orthopedic can contact my office and we can help and advise,” said Deputy Collins. And if it isn’t mid-April it will be as soon as it is feasible.

He says there are currently over 600,000 people on public waiting lists.

“The Cross Border Health Directive is an option which I would encourage everybody to explore. Waiting endlessly for a medical procedure impacts hugely on people’s lives and this option can secure one’s treatment in a far more timely manner,” said Deputy Collins.

People must have a letter as proof that they are on the public waiting list to qualify.

“We all know people who are waiting years for their procedure or operation to be carried out. Their lives are on hold,” said Deputy Collins.

“Anyone interested can contact my office on 061 300149,” he concluded.