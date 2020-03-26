BREAKING: Crime scene in Limerick after suspected assault
An area outside Penney's in O'Connell Street was sealed off by gardai | PICTURE: PADDY HARTNETT
Gardai are investigating a suspected assault in Limerick last night and have cordoned off a crime scene this morning.
An area in front of Penney's in O'Connell Street has been closed to the public and a detailed examination of the scene is underway.
It's understood that it's following an assault of a man last night. Gardai say the victim's injuries are not described as serious.
Gardaí at Henry Street are investigating and any witnesses can contact 061 212400.
More to follow
