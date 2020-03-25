Retailer delays renovation of store in Limerick's county town

ALDI has taken the decision to delay the planned renovation of its Newcastle West store due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The discount retailer confirmed the news in a statement this morning, but insisted the store will remain fully open.

Commenting on the decision Aurelija Barbsiene, store manager of Aldi Newcastle West said: "Over the last week our team has been working tirelessly to keep our shelves stocked and serve our customers. Our store will no longer close for renovations and we will remain open for the Newcastle West community. We have also introduced several new measures including social distancing floor markings at checkouts to help customers and store teams operate as safely and as comfortably as possible."

Signs had previously been visible outside the Newcastle West store, announcing it would be closed from March 29 to April 1 to accommodate the renovations.