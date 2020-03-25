Limerick Council reassigns staff to deal with Airbnb legislation

LIMERICK City and County Council is in the process of appointing staff to implement new short-term stay legislation.

Homeowners across Limerick need to register with the council if they are renting a spare room out for short term use on internet platforms like Airbnb.

Labour councillor Conor Sheehan asked how many properties in the city are available to rent under Airbnb?

However, because the council staff are not yet in place for this task, a definitive answer could not be given.