Ryanair grounds flights at Shannon Airport as Covid-19 pandemic intensifies

RYANAIR flights at Shannon Airport have been grounded as the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic intensifies in Ireland and around the world.

Airline CEO Michael O'Leary said that all flights would be grounded from Tuesday onwards.

The company has, however, offered EU governments aircraft for medicines, food and essential supplies.

Shannon Group CEO, Mary Considine stated that the airport is continuing to facilitate travel for passengers, cargo operators, and aviation business based in Shannon.

"In these unprecedented times, it is particularly important that we endeavour to keep our airport open to facilitate the transport of essential and emergency good, and as of this time, we will continue to operate on a significantly reduced basis," she said.

She said the safety and wellbeing of their staff and customers remains "top priority" and that they have seen a "major decline" in demand for air travel, like all airports across the globe.